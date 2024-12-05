Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,648,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,690,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $583.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $811.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.71.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $613.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.39 and a twelve month high of $617.78.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.97, for a total value of $21,838,890.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total value of $407,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,598. This represents a 17.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,668 shares of company stock valued at $81,288,334 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

