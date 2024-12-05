Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Purchases Shares of 2,900 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of YETI by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of YETI by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.15.

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.