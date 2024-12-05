Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in Verizon Communications by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $178.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $33.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.37.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

