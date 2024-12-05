SageView Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

