SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $78.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

