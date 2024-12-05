SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,067,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,332,000 after buying an additional 1,003,475 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,868,000 after acquiring an additional 796,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,945,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTEB stock opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.