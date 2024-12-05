SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 371,956 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,956 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 2.6% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 1.26% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $51,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 191,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 159,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

