SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,318 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $132.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.