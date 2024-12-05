Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 0.2% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $323.65 and last traded at $330.31. 2,503,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,272,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.01.

The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.86.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $117,824.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,741.74. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $202,702.68. The trade was a 75.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $7,302,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $44,708,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 78,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

