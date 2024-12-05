Salesforce’s (CRM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $415.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $385.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRM. Barclays raised their price objective on Salesforce from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.50.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $367.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $351.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total value of $1,079,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,020.24. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,741.74. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,982 shares of company stock worth $41,591,457. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 7,708 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

