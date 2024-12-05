Samsara BioCapital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 584,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,642 shares during the period. Jasper Therapeutics makes up about 2.1% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings in Jasper Therapeutics were worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $9,091,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 82.7% in the third quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 399,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 180,852 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $740,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JSPR opened at $23.09 on Thursday. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

