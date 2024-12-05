Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

IOT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

NYSE:IOT traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.56 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24. Samsara has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $57.51.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,500,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,736,257.12. This represents a 12.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 75,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $4,225,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,020 shares in the company, valued at $22,357,117.80. This represents a 15.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,623,376 shares of company stock worth $78,007,468 in the last three months. 60.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Samsara by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Samsara by 2,787.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Samsara by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 667,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after purchasing an additional 317,831 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

