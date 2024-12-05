Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $334.0 million-$336.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.8 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.220-0.230 EPS.

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

IOT stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $55.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,618,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,399. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.85 and a beta of 1.53. Samsara has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $57.51.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $14,894,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 83,091 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $4,471,126.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,152. The trade was a 81.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,885,800 shares of company stock worth $92,314,743 over the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

