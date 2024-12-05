Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Makes New Investment in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 520,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,490,000. Frontier Communications Parent comprises 7.2% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP owned 0.21% of Frontier Communications Parent at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,088,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,145 shares during the last quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,286,000. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 26.6% during the third quarter. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 1,729,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,451,000 after buying an additional 362,888 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 345.7% during the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 445,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after buying an additional 345,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at about $9,855,000.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Communications Parent

In other news, EVP John Harrobin sold 23,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $818,661.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,192.70. This trade represents a 16.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $34.49 on Thursday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FYBR. UBS Group lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

