Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Lowered to Hold Rating by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sandoz Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Sandoz Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Sandoz Group Company Profile

Sandoz Group stock opened at $43.65 on Monday. Sandoz Group has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97.

Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease.

