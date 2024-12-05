Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.01 and last traded at C$8.07. Approximately 141,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 330,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.09.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.86. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of C$60.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.230835 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

