Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Trading Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. 1,615 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Sasol Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

