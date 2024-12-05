Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Equities researchers at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Magnite has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 7,849 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $122,444.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 421,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,573,013.20. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Saltz sold 5,112 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $69,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,557.50. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,143 shares of company stock worth $3,121,851. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in Magnite during the third quarter valued at $598,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Magnite by 99.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 72,169 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 22.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 130,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,968,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after buying an additional 63,545 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Magnite by 352.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 164,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

