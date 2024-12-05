Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP grew its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEE. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,800,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,681,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,114,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,136,000 after buying an additional 1,136,985 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,085,000 after buying an additional 548,493 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,349,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after buying an additional 546,701 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.8 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

