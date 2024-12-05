Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 75.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116,657 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Sealed Air by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 83,770 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

