Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.40, but opened at $69.36. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $62.44, with a volume of 344,304 shares trading hands.
Semler Scientific Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $501.55 million, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.18.
Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Semler Scientific Company Profile
Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Semler Scientific
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- ZenaTech Stock: A Wild Ride Fueled by Drone Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.