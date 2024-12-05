Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.40, but opened at $69.36. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $62.44, with a volume of 344,304 shares trading hands.

Semler Scientific Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $501.55 million, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth about $3,618,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 486.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Semler Scientific by 91.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,345,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 642,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 18.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

