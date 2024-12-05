Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 22,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $2,824,348.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 437,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,473,797.62. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $33,361.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,187.40. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,112 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,215 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $249,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,937,000 after purchasing an additional 49,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 20.0% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $133.27 on Friday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 783.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.03.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

