Shelly Marie Chadwick Sells 1,000 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Stock

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $115,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,144. The trade was a 7.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $114.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $145.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.62.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Materion had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 9,463.5% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 9,147,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,023,235,000 after buying an additional 9,051,813 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter worth $12,938,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter worth $11,643,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 31.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 444,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after buying an additional 105,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 538,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,280,000 after buying an additional 96,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

