Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Lowered to Hold Rating by Benchmark

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FOUR. Barclays started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:FOUR opened at $99.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.70. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average is $81.94.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $3,226,675. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,797,000 after buying an additional 53,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.