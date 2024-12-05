Short Interest in Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Expands By 6.5%

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 44,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Eterna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Eterna Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.18. Eterna Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.63.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

