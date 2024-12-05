Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at Mizuho

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $158.00 to $182.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.44.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG opened at $181.51 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $129.08 and a one year high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 76.21%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.85%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 1.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $834,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.