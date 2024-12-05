Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) CEO Alexander Cumbo Sells 11,114 Shares

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $62,238.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,484 shares in the company, valued at $215,510.40. This represents a 22.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 135.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,728,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 994,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 283.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 920,404 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 292.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 443,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 330,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 37,130 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair raised shares of Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

