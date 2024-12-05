Soraya Benchikh Buys 5 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Soraya Benchikh bought 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,940 ($37.36) per share, with a total value of £147 ($186.79).

Soraya Benchikh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Soraya Benchikh acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,819 ($35.82) per share, with a total value of £140.95 ($179.10).

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Soraya Benchikh acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,727 ($34.65) per share, with a total value of £136.35 ($173.25).

BATS stock traded up GBX 40 ($0.51) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,971 ($37.75). The stock had a trading volume of 24,730,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,603. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,228.78 ($28.32) and a one year high of GBX 3,010 ($38.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,774.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,670.58. The company has a market capitalization of £65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a GBX 58.88 ($0.75) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,794.21%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

