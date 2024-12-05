SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 42,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 25,149 shares.The stock last traded at $163.49 and had previously closed at $163.91.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,768.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 119,741 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,564,000 after buying an additional 71,474 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,399,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,147,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,943,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

