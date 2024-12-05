SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stake Increased by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 102.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 0.6% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6,605.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 992,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after buying an additional 978,136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $94.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $95.51.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

