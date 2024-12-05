Sphera Funds Management LTD. Lowers Position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. cut its stake in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,511 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.21% of ADC Therapeutics worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 129.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,034 shares during the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. ADC Therapeutics SA has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $6.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.52.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

