Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Holdings Decreased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,645 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for approximately 1.7% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Spotify Technology worth $73,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 214.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 51.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $399.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.90.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $502.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.65. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $185.37 and a 1 year high of $506.47. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 136.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

