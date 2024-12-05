SSE’s (SSE) Sell Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

SSE Price Performance

LON SSE opened at GBX 1,722.50 ($21.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,826.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,835.07. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 1,543.50 ($19.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,019 ($25.65). The company has a market cap of £18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity at SSE

In related news, insider Martin Pibworth purchased 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,938 ($24.63) per share, with a total value of £775.20 ($985.01). 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

