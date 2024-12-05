Stansberry Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 93.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,929 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 161,004 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.81.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

