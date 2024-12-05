Stansberry Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets comprises 1.2% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,528,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,778 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,191,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $211.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $221.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

