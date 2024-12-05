Stansberry Asset Management LLC Sells 1,818 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs stock opened at $113.28 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.71 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.99.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 31.71 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Crocs from $182.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Trading raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

