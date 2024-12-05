Stansberry Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 52.1% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

