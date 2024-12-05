State Street Corp Acquires 224,840 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,711,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.52% of Philip Morris International worth $6,715,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 91,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 34,233 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,642,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $130.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.29 and a 200-day moving average of $116.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $134.15. The company has a market cap of $202.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,431.64. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total transaction of $13,234,052.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,624,965.85. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

