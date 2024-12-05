State Street Corp Buys 1,784,411 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784,411 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.93% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $5,028,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $602,000. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.1% in the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 224.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 795,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,626,000 after acquiring an additional 550,750 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 171.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 157,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 99,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $94.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.89 and a 200 day moving average of $98.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

