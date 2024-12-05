State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

State Street Corp increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,816,249 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 90,173 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,495,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,663,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $463.98 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $348.46 and a one year high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $472.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $437.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $361.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

