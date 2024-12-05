State Street Corp Has $11.92 Billion Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,769,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,736,074 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,922,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.17%.
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
