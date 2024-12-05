State Street Corp Purchases 16,729 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,629,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,729 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Welltower worth $4,561,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 38.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,428,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,289,000 after buying an additional 3,977,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Welltower by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,814,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,678,000 after buying an additional 62,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 638.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,920,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,022,000 after buying an additional 5,982,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,066,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,026,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,727,000 after purchasing an additional 139,430 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $133.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.04. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $140.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 176.32%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

