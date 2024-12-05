State Street Corp Sells 433,436 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,253,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 433,436 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.04% of Linde worth $9,181,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 51,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 535,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 173,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maren Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 195,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The trade was a 36.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LIN opened at $459.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $466.07 and a 200 day moving average of $454.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $396.07 and a 1-year high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.75.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

