Stella-Jones FY2024 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Stella-Jones in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.74 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.75. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SJ. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$99.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$97.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$103.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.00.

Shares of SJ opened at C$73.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$82.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$67.13 and a 1 year high of C$98.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.92, for a total transaction of C$464,583.48. Also, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$70.85 per share, with a total value of C$35,424.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,750 shares of company stock worth $753,042. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

