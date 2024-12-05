Stephen Hoge Sells 291 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) President Stephen Hoge sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $12,451.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,443,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,770,231.93. The trade was a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 314 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $13,596.20.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 318 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $24,482.82.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.24. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.80 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,315,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Moderna by 584.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 58,394 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moderna from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

