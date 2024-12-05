Stephens Issues Positive Forecast for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Price

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $35.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential downside of 10.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of nCino from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

nCino stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.40, a PEG ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.51. nCino has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $43.20.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,356,721 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $48,869,090.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,656,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,935,990.92. This trade represents a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 3,885 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $136,169.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,064.60. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,235,029 shares of company stock valued at $117,599,204. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth $689,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in nCino by 182.0% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University boosted its stake in nCino by 192.3% during the third quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 92,481 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 172,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 66,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

