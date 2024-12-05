Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.08% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRL. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 647,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,962,000 after buying an additional 104,096 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 617,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,608,000 after buying an additional 102,101 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 533,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,147,000 after buying an additional 54,727 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 4.9% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 380,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,248,000 after buying an additional 17,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1,088.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,561,000 after buying an additional 325,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $2,685,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,677,950.89. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 1.7 %

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $198.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.17. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.49 and a 52 week high of $203.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.29. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

