Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.61% of Steven Madden worth $21,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,863,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 94.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 149.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 122,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 73,165 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.43.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $45.81 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.61.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $624.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

