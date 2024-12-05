Stevens Capital Management LP Buys 6,550 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 300.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $94.81 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.89 and its 200 day moving average is $98.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.
