Stevens Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,026.36. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $137.76 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.61 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

